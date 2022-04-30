Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

