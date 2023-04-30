Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
