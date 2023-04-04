Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expect…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degr…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …