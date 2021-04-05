The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 18F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected…