It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
