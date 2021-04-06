It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 18F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…