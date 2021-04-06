 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

