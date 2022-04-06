Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
