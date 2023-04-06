Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.