Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expect…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…