Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Thunderstorms. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looki…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 2…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 18F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected…