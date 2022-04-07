Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 31 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
