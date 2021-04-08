Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Toda…
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Thunderstorms. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looki…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 2…