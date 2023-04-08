Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expect…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…