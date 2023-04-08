Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.