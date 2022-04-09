Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
