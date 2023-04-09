Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expect…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see…