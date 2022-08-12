The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
