The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
