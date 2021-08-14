Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to W …