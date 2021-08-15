The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to W …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.