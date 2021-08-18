Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.