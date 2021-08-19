 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News