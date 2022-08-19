 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

