Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.