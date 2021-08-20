Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.