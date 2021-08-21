 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

