The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain is expect…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. W…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…