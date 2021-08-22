Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.