Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph.