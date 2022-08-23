Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.