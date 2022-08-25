The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. W…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day …