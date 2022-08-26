Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

