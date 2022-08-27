Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high …