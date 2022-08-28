Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We wi…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day …
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. …