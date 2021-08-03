The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
This evening in Sioux City: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. The foreca…