Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

