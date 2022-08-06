 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

