Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
