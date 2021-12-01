Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
