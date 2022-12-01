Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.