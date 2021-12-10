Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main content
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

