Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.