Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
