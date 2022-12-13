 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News