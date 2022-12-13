Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
