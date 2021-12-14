 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

