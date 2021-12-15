Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
