Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST.