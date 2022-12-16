It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
