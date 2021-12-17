 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News