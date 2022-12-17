 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

