Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.