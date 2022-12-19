It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
